Sunday 24 November 2024

Takeda sells more non-core assets for $322 million

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2020
takeda_corporate_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has signed an agreement to divest a portfolio of five select non-core prescription pharmaceutical products sold in China to Chinese firm Hasten Biopharmaceutic.

Takeda will receive $322 million, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions. Under the terms of the deal, Hasten will acquire the rights, title and interest to the products in the portfolio exclusive to China.

The portfolio to be divested to Hasten includes cardiovascular and metabolism products sold in mainland China. The portfolio generated fiscal year 2019 net sales of approximately $109.5 million, driven by strong sales of cardiovascular products such as Ebrantil (urapidil). While the products included in the sale continue to play important roles in meeting patient needs in the country, they are outside of Takeda's chosen business areas – gastroenterology (GI), rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology and neuroscience – that are core to its global long-term growth strategy.

Now exceeds divesture target

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Takeda divests another batch of non-core assets
9 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Takeda now sheds consumer health unit as part of divestment program
24 August 2020
Biotechnology
KSQ collaborates with Takeda in I-O
13 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Takeda keeps ticking over as 'pivotal milestones' loom ahead
4 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze