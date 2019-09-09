SpePharm prevails in US lawsuit with Eisai

The US District Court for the District of Delaware ruled on September 4, 2019, in favor of SpePharm in its proceeding against Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523), upholding SpePharm's licensed rights for Salagen (pilocarpine hydrochloride) through April 2026.

Judge Richard Andrews upheld independent Dutch pharma firm Norgine subsidiary SpePharm's position, finding that SpePharm properly exercised its option to extend its license agreement in 49 countries.

Eisai, whose shares were up 1.2% at 5,350 yen following the announcement today, purported to give notice of its intent to terminate SpePharm AG's exclusive licensed rights for Salagen, a drug used to treat dry mouth caused by radiation therapy for head and neck cancer and to treat dry mouth and dry eyes in individuals with Sjögren's syndrome, and had entered into an agreement to sell global rights to Salagen to Advanz Pharma.