Spravato approved in Europe as new hope for depression

The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved an indication for Spravato (esketamine), the first antidepressant medicine with a new mechanism of action in more than 30 years.
Spravato nasal spray has been approved in combination with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for adults living with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TRD) who have not responded to at least two different treatments with antidepressants in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.
The EC approval comes in the same indication that Spravato was approved in the USA in March of this year, and offers a new therapeutic option for what is a common, debilitating and difficult to treat condition.
