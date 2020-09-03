Janssen gets another NICE rejection for its Spravato

Janssen says it is disappointed with the UK’s medicines cost-effectiveness body the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) second draft guidance published today, that does not recommend Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray.
Spravato, which was approved by the European Commission in December last year, is intended for use in combination with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for adults living with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD), who have not responded to at least two different treatments with antidepressants in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.
Janssen, a subsidiary of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), believes that, based on the evidence submitted, esketamine nasal spray is a cost-effective use of National Health Service (NHS) resources. Janssen is seeking to address the NICE’s concerns and is confident that based on further technical responses and additional discussions with the NICE, a route can be found for esketamine nasal spray to be made available for eligible patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze