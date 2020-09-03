Saturday 23 November 2024

Janssen gets another NICE rejection for its Spravato

Biotechnology
3 September 2020
Janssen says it is disappointed with the UK’s medicines cost-effectiveness body the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) second draft guidance published today, that does not recommend Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray.

Spravato, which was approved by the European Commission in December last year, is intended for use in combination with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for adults living with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD), who have not responded to at least two different treatments with antidepressants in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.

Janssen, a subsidiary of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), believes that, based on the evidence submitted, esketamine nasal spray is a cost-effective use of National Health Service (NHS) resources. Janssen is seeking to address the NICE’s concerns and is confident that based on further technical responses and additional discussions with the NICE, a route can be found for esketamine nasal spray to be made available for eligible patients.

