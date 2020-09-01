Stephen Hahn hints at swift approval as he walks vaccine tightrope

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn finds himself walking a tightrope between bowing to the political pressure to approve a COVID-19 vaccine and waiting till late-stage trial data proves that the product is safe and effective.
Any doubt about the care he needs to take was dispelled by the reaction to his comments about the emergency approval granted to convalescent plasma for COVID-19, with his remarks criticized for being overly optimistic about its effectiveness.
Fresh remarks that he has made about the vaccine have been reported by numerous sources.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze