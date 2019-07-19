Still strong a decade on, Gilenya gains approval in China

Nearly 10 years after garnering approval in the USA, multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy Gilenya (fingolimod) has finally been given the green light for marketing in China, where the condition is classed as a rare disease.

The Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the drug for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) for adults and children 10 years and older.

The product remains a revenue powerhouse for Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), bringing in several billion dollars per year, and the firm has been eager to both defend and broaden market share, as the sunset years of its patent estate approach.