Strong 1st-half 2020 sales and earnings for UCB

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today posted first six months of 2020 financial results, showing that revenue increased to 2.6 billion euros ($3.02 billion) and net sales to 2.5 billion euros, both +12%, +9% at constant exchange rates (CER) or +10% at CER and adjusted for divestitures, respectively.
Underlying profitability, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 783 million euros (+8%; +0% CER) reflecting continued top-line growth and the investments into the future of UCB, namely into product launches and product development.
Driven by other expenses, profit of the group was to 388 million euros of which 363 million (-12%; -6%% CER) were attributable to UCB shareholders. Core earnings per share (EPS) were up 14.5% at 2.77 euros. Gross profit increased 8% to 1,925 million euros in-line with top-line growth and reflecting a stable gross margin of 74%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze