UCB acquires new UK site from Eli Lilly

16 October 2020
Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) has snapped up a UK site from US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The campus in Surrey will be home to UCB’s UK operations supporting research and development, early manufacturing and commercialization of medicines aiming to transform the lives of people living with severe immunological and neurological conditions.

This acquisition of the site is anticipated to be completed in November 2020 and is part of UCB’s commitment to retain the UK as one of its three global hubs for research and development, alongside Belgium and the USA.

