Strong results from meta-analysis of Takeda's Velcade in multiple myeloma

Millennium, the USA-based oncology unit of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TSE:4502), has announced positive data from a meta-analysis of Velcade (bortezomib)-based regimens compared to non- Velcade-based regimens as induction therapy prior to autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) in patients with previously untreated multiple myeloma (MM).
These data were reported in an oral presentation at the 14th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) held April 3-7, 2013 in Kyoto, Japan.
The median progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly higher with Velcade-based induction therapy compared to non- Velcade-based: 35.9 months compared to 28.6% respectively (p<0.0001), at a median follow up of 37 months. The post transplant combined complete response (CR) plus near-complete response (nCR) rate, was 38% (n=298) compared to 24% (n=182) percent respectively (p<0.0001), odds ratio of 2.05. An odds ratio greater than 1 indicates the increased odds a patient will achieve an endpoint with one treatment over the odds of achieving that endpoint with a comparator-treatment. In the meta-analysis Velcade-based induction treatment demonstrated a 23% overall survival benefit compare to non- Velcade-based induction treatment, HR 0.81 (CI: 0.66-0.99) (P=0.04).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze