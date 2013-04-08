Sunday 24 November 2024

Strong results from meta-analysis of Takeda's Velcade in multiple myeloma

Pharmaceutical
8 April 2013

Millennium, the USA-based oncology unit of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TSE:4502), has announced positive data from a meta-analysis of Velcade (bortezomib)-based regimens compared to non- Velcade-based regimens as induction therapy prior to autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) in patients with previously untreated multiple myeloma (MM).

These data were reported in an oral presentation at the 14th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) held April 3-7, 2013 in Kyoto, Japan.

The median progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly higher with Velcade-based induction therapy compared to non- Velcade-based: 35.9 months compared to 28.6% respectively (p<0.0001), at a median follow up of 37 months. The post transplant combined complete response (CR) plus near-complete response (nCR) rate, was 38% (n=298) compared to 24% (n=182) percent respectively (p<0.0001), odds ratio of 2.05. An odds ratio greater than 1 indicates the increased odds a patient will achieve an endpoint with one treatment over the odds of achieving that endpoint with a comparator-treatment. In the meta-analysis Velcade-based induction treatment demonstrated a 23% overall survival benefit compare to non- Velcade-based induction treatment, HR 0.81 (CI: 0.66-0.99) (P=0.04).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze