Strong sales and product launches set the stage for biopharma growth

Oncology dominates the growth outlook for pharma; four of the eight drugs expected to add $1 billion or more in new sales next year are for cancer, according to the Vantage 2020 Preview, published today.

Vaccines and diabetes also show strong growth, the latter despite heavy competition and pricing pressure. Vertex’ (Nasdaq: VRTX) Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor/ivacaftor) – one of the most valuable R&D products of 2019 – will be a top performer as well.

But underlying market concerns exist