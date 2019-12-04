Sumitomo Dainippon group inks oncology deals with US universities

Japanese drug major Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) subsidiary Boston Biomedical has entered into an alliance in oncology research with three world-leading oncology centers of excellence – Columbia University, Harvard University and The Wistar Institute.
Under the terms of the deals, the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group, which consists of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and its subsidiaries, Boston Biomedical and Tolero Pharmaceuticals, will have access to novel targets and platform technologies that may be discovered by the three US institutions in the course of research projects supported by this alliance for the development of cancer drugs.
Leveraging each institution’s unique technologies and therapeutic insights, specific research areas will be pursued over the five-year agreement, with input from joint steering committees at each institution as well as representation from companies within the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze