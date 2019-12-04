Saturday 23 November 2024

Sumitomo Dainippon group inks oncology deals with US universities

4 December 2019
dainippon-big

Japanese drug major Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) subsidiary Boston Biomedical has entered into an alliance in oncology research with three world-leading oncology centers of excellence – Columbia University, Harvard University and The Wistar Institute.

Under the terms of the deals, the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group, which consists of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and its subsidiaries, Boston Biomedical and Tolero Pharmaceuticals, will have access to novel targets and platform technologies that may be discovered by the three US institutions in the course of research projects supported by this alliance for the development of cancer drugs.

Leveraging each institution’s unique technologies and therapeutic insights, specific research areas will be pursued over the five-year agreement, with input from joint steering committees at each institution as well as representation from companies within the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group.

