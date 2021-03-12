Sunday 24 November 2024

Takeda's growth plan foresees revenues of $9 billion for GEM-BU in 2030

12 March 2021
Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharma (TYO: 4502) has outlined its ambition for above- market, double-digit revenue growth of its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit (GEM BU).

The revenue goal of 1 trillion yen (around $9 billion) by fiscal year2030 represents more than doubling of current revenues in GEM BU. This potential growth will be primarily driven by a balanced geographical focus and targeted portfolio investments in the company’s highly innovative 14 Global Brands and Wave 1 pipeline assets.

“Building upon Takeda’s global vision to bring long-term value to patients, society and shareholders, we have sharpened our regional strategy to deliver healthcare in geographies that include 85% of the world’s population. As a purpose-led, patient-centric and values-based company, our portfolio combines innovative therapies with the right degree of scale to be competitive. Together with attractive market fundamentals and an executive team equipped to deliver strong business performance, we are committed to delivering sustainable revenue growth while increasing patient access to our life-saving 0and life-transforming treatments,” said Ricardo Marek, president of Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit at Takeda.

