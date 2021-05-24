The FDA's commitment to secure drug distribution

By Dr Nicola Davies

The US Food and Drug Administration strictly prohibits the distribution of counterfeit, diverted, subpotent, substandard, adulterated, misbranded, and expired drugs that pose a serious threat to life. Nevertheless, such drugs continue to end up in circulation, compromising patient safety.

The Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) is responsible for all FDA-conducted investigations, including those on suspected illegitimate drugs. Additionally, it participates in several law enforcement task forces, with the FDA sometimes coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other agencies in the enforcement of drug distribution laws.1