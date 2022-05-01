The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 29, 2022

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s notable news includes US biotech Nkarta pleasing investors on Monday, when it released new clinical data on its NKX101 and NKX019 candidates for hematological malignancies. Also, Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics last week released positive new data on their antifungal rezafungin, with hopes of a regulatory filing mid-2022. There was negative news for Molecular Partners last Tuesday, when partner Amgen said it was returning rights to immuno-oncology candidate MP0310. On the regulatory front, Bristol Myers Squibb was granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its cardiomyopathy drug mavacamten, now given the trade name Camzyos. Novo Nordisk presented first-quarter financials showing that the Danish company is making sales progress with its newest weight management drug Wegovy, as Eli Lilly touted its rival tirzepatide as strong potential challenger.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze