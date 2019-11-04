Toujeo data brings children's approval closer in Europe

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has presented new Phase III data on its once-daily long-acting basal analogue Toujeo (gla-300) compared to insulin glargine 100 Units/mL (Gla-100).

The French pharma major has presented the results from the EDITION JUNIOR study at the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes 45th Annual Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Toujeo is an approved, more concentrated version of the company’s insulin workhorse Lantus (insulin glargine), and now Sanofi wants to make it available for children and adolescents in Europe too, and has achieved a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee based on data from the EDITION JUNIOR trial.