Toujeo data brings children's approval closer in Europe

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has presented new Phase III data on its once-daily long-acting basal analogue Toujeo (gla-300) compared to insulin glargine 100 Units/mL (Gla-100).
The French pharma major has presented the results from the EDITION JUNIOR study at the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes 45th Annual Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.
Toujeo is an approved, more concentrated version of the company’s insulin workhorse Lantus (insulin glargine), and now Sanofi wants to make it available for children and adolescents in Europe too, and has achieved a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee based on data from the EDITION JUNIOR trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze