Tresiba scores well vs insulin glargine in lowering risk of hypoglycemia and HbA1c

According to new data from the CONCLUDE head-to-head trial, Tresiba (insulin degludec) showed an overall lower risk of hypoglycemia, also known as a hypo or low blood sugar, at a significantly lower HbA1c, compared with insulin glargine U300 in adults with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled on basal insulin with or without oral anti-diabetic drugs (OADs).
Sales of Tresiba is marketed by Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) and generated sales of 8 billion Danish kroner ($1.2 billion) for the company last year. The firm’s shares were up 2% in premarket on light volume and still 1.2% higher at 349.85 kroner by early afternoon.
Results from the CONCLUDE trial were presented today at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD 2019) in Barcelona, Spain.1
