Trial results reveal remdesivir has little or no effect in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Veklury (remdesivir) has been considered for much of the last six months as leading evidence that the medical world has some answer to COVID-19.

Maybe even that hope was misguided, according to trial results that show that not just the Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) drug, but also hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appear to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.

Largest ever trial on COVID-19 therapeutics