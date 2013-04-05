UK pharma industry takes the lead on transparency

The UK pharmaceutical industry has taken a major step this week in its on-going transparency drive by beginning to publish aggregate totals of payments made last year to doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said on Friday.

These figures set out the details of payments made by ABPI member companies relating to sponsorship for National Health Service staff to attend medical education events, support such as training and development, as well as fees for services such as speaking engagements to share good clinical practice and participation in advisory boards. Companies will also publish the number of health professionals they have worked with who have received payments.

2012 payments estimated at £40 million