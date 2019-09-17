UK's MHRA and Gates Foundation research medicine use in pregnancy

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been given a $360,000 grant by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support research into the safe use of medicine during pregnancy.

This research will help predict the need for adjusting a medicine’s dose during different trimesters of pregnancy to ensure effective and safe use for the health of the mother and baby.

Worldwide, data in this area remain limited, and new insights could potentially impact the health of pregnant women around the world. This would also give obstetricians further clarity on the optimal dose of a medicine, when treating pregnant patients, for whom use of a medicine is necessary.