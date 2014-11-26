UK's NICE recommends Selincro to help reduce alcohol dependence

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Selincro (nalmefene) from Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) for alcohol dependence.

The NICE says Selincro should be available as a treatment for those who regularly drink high amounts of alcohol, after it issued preliminary guidance last month. The relevant health body now has a legal duty to begin funding the treatment for eligible patients within the next three months.

Carole Longson, NICE Health Technology Evaluation Centre director, said: “Many people have a difficult relationship with alcohol even though they have a very stable lifestyle, maintain jobs and a social life and would not automatically assume they have a problem. But regularly drinking over the recommended daily amount of alcohol can seriously damage your health.”