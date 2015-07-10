Unlikely partnerships drive drug value in new health economy

A new report just released from PwC’s Health Research Institute (HRI) explains that the way we discover and measure drug value is drastically changing.
In order to meet changing demands of key health stakeholders, biotech/pharma companies, insurers, technology companies and patients are all collaborating in new ways in the health industry with one common theme: to use newly-available consumer health data to uncover the truth about drug value and its relationship to health outcomes.
Collaborations and companies cited in the report include:
