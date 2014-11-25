US FDA pushes back decision date for Novartis’ panobinostat

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended its priority review period by up to three months for Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) New Drug Application of LBH589 (panobinostat; proposed trade name Farydak) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for patients with previously treated multiple myeloma.
The NDA for panobinostat was submitted to the FDA in March 2014. In May 2014, the FDA granted priority review status to panobinostat, reducing the standard 12-month review period to eight months. The extension to the panobinostat NDA review period follows a negative FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommendation earlier this month.
"We are committed to working with the FDA as they continue to review the LBH589 NDA," said Alessandro Riva, global head of oncology development and medical affairs, at Novartis Oncology, adding: "Multiple myeloma remains an incurable cancer where patients who have relapsed or become resistant to available therapies need new treatment options."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze