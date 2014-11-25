Sunday 24 November 2024

US FDA pushes back decision date for Novartis’ panobinostat

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2014
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended its priority review period by up to three months for Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) New Drug Application of LBH589 (panobinostat; proposed trade name Farydak) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for patients with previously treated multiple myeloma.

The NDA for panobinostat was submitted to the FDA in March 2014. In May 2014, the FDA granted priority review status to panobinostat, reducing the standard 12-month review period to eight months. The extension to the panobinostat NDA review period follows a negative FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommendation earlier this month.

"We are committed to working with the FDA as they continue to review the LBH589 NDA," said Alessandro Riva, global head of oncology development and medical affairs, at Novartis Oncology, adding: "Multiple myeloma remains an incurable cancer where patients who have relapsed or become resistant to available therapies need new treatment options."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze