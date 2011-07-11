Valeant to buy Sanofi's skin care unit Dermik for $425 million

Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) has entered into an agreement to acquire Dermik, a dermatology unit of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN)) in the USA and Canada, as well as the worldwide rights to Sculptra Aesthetic (injectable poly-L-lactic acid).
Under the deal, Valeant will pay Sanofi around $425 million for all Dermik assets, including available inventories of about $18 million, which consist of an aesthetic and therapeutic business in the USA and Canada, as well as a widely dispersed aesthetic business around the world. The divestiture is in line with Sanofi’s plans to focus on core businesses, the French firm said.
“Our strategy is based upon our growth platforms and innovation,” declared Christopher Viehbacher, chief executive of Sanofi. “This divestiture allows us to rationalize our portfolio and improve focus on our core businesses. Our manufacturing operations in Laval and our field operations teams will benefit from Valeant’s stronger presence in dermatology,” he explained.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze