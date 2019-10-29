Vectura names Will Downie as new CEO

Shares of UK developer of inhaled therapeutics Vectura Group (LSE: VEC) were up more than 1% at 84.07 pence this morning, after it announced the appointment of Will Downie as chief executive and executive director of the company, effective November 7, 2019.

He will take over from Paul Fry, who has been acting CEO since the resignation of James Ward-Lilley in June this year,

Prior to joining Vectura, Mr Downie spent 10 years as the senior vice president, global sales and marketing at Catalent, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO).