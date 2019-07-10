WHO recognizes leap forward in postpartum hemorrhage treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) has added a novel heat-stable formulation of carbetocin to its Model List of Essential Medicines (EML), a guide for the development of national and institutional essential medicine lists.

Developed by privately-held Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals, heat-stable carbetocin is designed for the prevention of excessive bleeding after birth, also known as postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

Results from the CHAMPION clinical trial show the product is just as effective as the current standard of care, oxytocin, for the prevention of PPH.