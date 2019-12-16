Work to do in convincing physicians of JAK inhibitors in PsA, says survey

Plenty of pharma billions are banking on janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors delivering in some highly prevalent diseases.
Among their indications so far is psoriatic arthritis (PsA), with the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) treatment Xeljanz (tofacitinib) gaining US approval in this setting in December 2017. It has also been approved in other major markets and is currently the only JAK inhibitor available for PsA, although others are in development.
But Xeljanz and other JAK inhibitors on the market so far have been beset by safety concerns. All approved therapies have received boxed safety warnings from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), advising of the risk of serious infection, malignancies and thrombosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze