Zeria and Astellas' Acofide approved in Japan for functional dyspepsia

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the marketing of Acofide (acotiamide hydrochloride hydrate) for the treatment of functional dyspepsia. The drug was originated by Zeria Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4559) and has been co-developed with drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO; 4503).
Acotiamide hydrochloride hydrate is a new chemical entity that inhibits peripheral acetylcholinesterase activities. Acetylcholine is an important neurotransmitter to regulate gastrointestinal motility, and through the inhibition of degradation of acetylcholine, Acofide improves the impaired gastric motility and delayed gastric emptying, and consequently the subjective symptoms of FD such as postprandial fullness, upper abdominal bloating, and early satiation.
Japan to see first launch of Acofide
