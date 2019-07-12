Zytiga patent claims allegedly violated False Claims Act

US-based drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is facing litigation under the False Claims Act, over the $2.4 billion blockbuster prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate).

The case alleges that J&J fraudulently obtained a patent to block cheaper generic versions, enabling the company to charge the government higher prices.

The Patent Office earlier rejected a patent for Zytiga because the firm had not shown that the commercial success of the claimed invention - administration of abiraterone with prednisone - disproved obviousness.