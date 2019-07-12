Zytiga patent claims allegedly violated False Claims Act

US-based drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is facing litigation under the False Claims Act, over the $2.4 billion blockbuster prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate).
The case alleges that J&J fraudulently obtained a patent to block cheaper generic versions, enabling the company to charge the government higher prices.
The Patent Office earlier rejected a patent for Zytiga because the firm had not shown that the commercial success of the claimed invention - administration of abiraterone with prednisone - disproved obviousness.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze