Pharmacopeia signs $189M JAK3 Wyeth deal

US drugmaker Pharmacopeia has signed an exclusive research and license agreement centered on its JAK3 inhibitor program with pharmaceutical major Wyeth. According to the companies, JAK3 inhibition has been shown in both preclinical and clinical studies to modulate disease outcomes and, given its critical function in activated T cells, offers "significant potential for the development of novel and improved treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and certain other immunological conditions."
Under the terms of the deal, Pharmacopeia will receive a $5.0 million upfront payment and may also receive, over the next three years, up to $9.0 million in research funding. In addition, Wyeth could pay up to $175.0 million upon its achievement of certain preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercialization milestones, as well as double-digit royalties on the net sales of any products commercialized under the collaboration. However, each company will be responsible for all development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization activities for the products it develops and commercializes in its field.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze