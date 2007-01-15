Pharmacopeia signs $189M JAK3 Wyeth deal

US drugmaker Pharmacopeia has signed an exclusive research and license agreement centered on its JAK3 inhibitor program with pharmaceutical major Wyeth. According to the companies, JAK3 inhibition has been shown in both preclinical and clinical studies to modulate disease outcomes and, given its critical function in activated T cells, offers "significant potential for the development of novel and improved treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and certain other immunological conditions."

Under the terms of the deal, Pharmacopeia will receive a $5.0 million upfront payment and may also receive, over the next three years, up to $9.0 million in research funding. In addition, Wyeth could pay up to $175.0 million upon its achievement of certain preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercialization milestones, as well as double-digit royalties on the net sales of any products commercialized under the collaboration. However, each company will be responsible for all development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization activities for the products it develops and commercializes in its field.