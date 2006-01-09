Friday 22 November 2024

PharmaMar reports progress for Yondelis in soft tissue sarcoma

9 January 2006

Spain's PharmaMar says that the independent data monitoring committee for the pivotal trial of Yondelis (trabectedin) in soft tissue sarcoma has reviewed data from a pre-planned interim analysis of the primary end-point, time-to-progression, which indicate that there is a positive trend in TTP in favor of patients receiving the 24-hour dosing regime.

The trial, known as STS-201, compares the efficacy of two dosing schedules of Yondelis (24 hours and weekly) in patients who have failed to respond to prior available therapies. Enrolment of 270 subjects was completed during the second quarter of 2005, making this the largest randomized trial ever conducted in this patient setting. Following the review, the IDMC has concluded that the 24-hour regime provides an added advantage to patients. In addition, no unexpected toxicities were identified in this trial. In light of the IDMC's findings, PharmaMar and its partner for the development of Yondelis, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D, have offered all patients who are still in treatment the option of switching to the 24-hour regime. Analysis of the resulting data is likely to take some additional time to compile and review.

Both PharmaMar and J&JPRD are continuing to work with the regulatory authorities towards submission of Yondelis in STS for marketing authorization in the shortest possible timeframe. PharmaMar also said that it has held a pre-submission meeting with the European Medicines Agency to confirm plans for submission of the Market Authorization Application and that it has presented a formal letter of intent to file. No further studies will be conducted prior to the submission.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze