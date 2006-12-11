Phoqus reveals second Qtrol project

Phoqus Group, a UK-based oral drug delivery and development company, says that a formulation it is developing for drug major GlaxoSmithKline has entered a pharmacokinetic study in human volunteers, following a successful feasibility study.

Phoqus has undertaken an early-stage formulation development project for GSK using its proprietary modified-release technology, Qtrol. The objectives of the pharmacokinetic study are to determine the release profile and bioavailability of the drug from the formulation. GSK has financed the development of the formulation and manufacture of clinical supplies by Phoqus, and is conducting the pharmacokinetic study. Results from this study are expected in the first half of 2007, after which the two parties will determine if further development is appropriate.