PhRMA launches new campaign to improve diabetes awareness

With nearly 21 million people in the USA suffering from diabetes and as many as 6.2 million unaware that they have the disease, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has launched a new national health education campaign on diabetes awareness.

"Diabetes is taking a terrible toll on patients and their families," said Billy Tauzin, chief executive of the PhRMA, citing data from the American Diabetes Association. He added that "as many as 7% of all Americans suffer from diabetes and millions don't know they have the disease. Because early diagnosis can improve treatment outcomes, it is clear that education is important for patients. Knowledge and early action can often help turn diabetes into a more manageable disease."

The PhRMA's new public service campaign will stress the importance of patients consulting with their health care providers. It will also promote web sites where they can find answers about prevention and the latest advances in treatments. The new campaign, supported by national newspaper and television advertising in addition to new Internet-based materials and radio segments, will provide information in central, easy-to-find locations.