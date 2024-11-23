Saturday 23 November 2024

PhRMA "Still Seeking FDA Reform"

27 January 1997

While the US Food and Drug Administration approved 53 medicines lastyear, more than in any other year, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America says it will still try to reform the agency.

"Our first priority is to get safe and effective drugs to patients sooner," said PhRMA chairman-elect, Eli Lilly's chief operating officer Sidney Taurel. Speaking at a press conference, he added that the PhRMA hopes to work with the administration and Congress in selecting a new FDA Commissioner whose goals will be both product safety and speedy approvals.

The PhRMA will support the President's efforts to negotiate new trade agreements, so that legislation and regulation at both federal and state level reflect free-market principles that encourage R&D into new medicines, said Mr Taurel. "We will also strive to convince foreign governments that the best way to contain health care costs is through free-market competition."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze