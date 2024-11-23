PhRMA "Still Seeking FDA Reform"

While the US Food and Drug Administration approved 53 medicines lastyear, more than in any other year, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America says it will still try to reform the agency.

"Our first priority is to get safe and effective drugs to patients sooner," said PhRMA chairman-elect, Eli Lilly's chief operating officer Sidney Taurel. Speaking at a press conference, he added that the PhRMA hopes to work with the administration and Congress in selecting a new FDA Commissioner whose goals will be both product safety and speedy approvals.

The PhRMA will support the President's efforts to negotiate new trade agreements, so that legislation and regulation at both federal and state level reflect free-market principles that encourage R&D into new medicines, said Mr Taurel. "We will also strive to convince foreign governments that the best way to contain health care costs is through free-market competition."