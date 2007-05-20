Point Thera to make interim analysis of Ph III talabostat with Alimta study

Boston, USA-based Point Therapeutics says that its board of directors has approved an unscheduled interim analysis on the Phase III non-small cell lung cancer study of talabostat in combination with pemetrexed (Eli Lilly's Alimta brand).
The study was designed to enroll 400 NSCLC patients who have already failed either one or two prior drug regimens. To date, around 360 patients have enrolled in the study. The interim analysis will examine about 150 events that have already been recorded in this study, with these being defined as either disease progression or death. The company expects results from the interim analysis by the end of this month.
"This analysis will produce the first clinical information on the effects of talabostat in a controlled, randomized trial," said Don Kiepert, chief executive, adding: "we felt that it was important to have controlled data at this time in order to properly assist us in our ongoing strategic and business initiatives."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze