Point Thera to make interim analysis of Ph III talabostat with Alimta study

Boston, USA-based Point Therapeutics says that its board of directors has approved an unscheduled interim analysis on the Phase III non-small cell lung cancer study of talabostat in combination with pemetrexed (Eli Lilly's Alimta brand).

The study was designed to enroll 400 NSCLC patients who have already failed either one or two prior drug regimens. To date, around 360 patients have enrolled in the study. The interim analysis will examine about 150 events that have already been recorded in this study, with these being defined as either disease progression or death. The company expects results from the interim analysis by the end of this month.

"This analysis will produce the first clinical information on the effects of talabostat in a controlled, randomized trial," said Don Kiepert, chief executive, adding: "we felt that it was important to have controlled data at this time in order to properly assist us in our ongoing strategic and business initiatives."