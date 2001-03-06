Poland "Europe's fifth largest OTC market"

Poland has now overtaken Spain to become Europe's fifth largestself-medication market in terms of US dollar value, reaching some $715 million last year, says a new study from James Dudley Management.
Over two-thirds of the market's value growth has come from the country's top 10 most strongly-performing companies, and 40% of this expansion since end-1997 can be attributed to just 12 brands, with new brands accounting for 30% of market growth, it says.
The Polish self-medication market grew around 84% during 1996-2000, due almost equally to volume and value increases, it says. While much of the new brand activity centered on western companies in the early 1990s, local firms are now among the leaders in successful new product launches, with the locally-owned company US Pharmacia being the best example.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze