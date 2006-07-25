Friday 22 November 2024

Positive kidney transplant data for Atellas' Prograf

25 July 2006

Japanese drug major Astellas has reported new data showing that after only six months post-conversion from Novartis' Neoral (cyclosporine) to its drug Prograf (tacrolimus), stable kidney transplant recipients experienced improved renal function and lipid values compared to those who remained on Neoral.

The findings, which were presented at the World Transplant Congress, held in Boston Massachussetts, USA, were from a study that analyzed three groups of patients after conversion and compared those who remained on Neoral with two groups converted to Prograf (target trough levels; 3.0-5.9ng/mL and 6.0-8.9ng/mL respectively). Renal function was assessed through serum creatinine, cystatin C and Cockcroft-Gault estimate of creatinine clearance.

In another study presented at the annual WTC, five-year follow-up results indicated that conversion from Neoral to Prograf resulted in significantly better renal function, as measured by serum creatinine, estimated creatinine clearance and blood urea nitrogen, as well as fewer cardiac complications in kidney transplant recipients with chronic graft dysfunction compared to those who remained on Neoral. Astellas noted that the study also found that patient and graft survival, acute rejection rates and incidence of new onset diabetes mellitus, were similar in both Neoral and Prograf patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze