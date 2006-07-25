Positive kidney transplant data for Atellas' Prograf

Japanese drug major Astellas has reported new data showing that after only six months post-conversion from Novartis' Neoral (cyclosporine) to its drug Prograf (tacrolimus), stable kidney transplant recipients experienced improved renal function and lipid values compared to those who remained on Neoral.

The findings, which were presented at the World Transplant Congress, held in Boston Massachussetts, USA, were from a study that analyzed three groups of patients after conversion and compared those who remained on Neoral with two groups converted to Prograf (target trough levels; 3.0-5.9ng/mL and 6.0-8.9ng/mL respectively). Renal function was assessed through serum creatinine, cystatin C and Cockcroft-Gault estimate of creatinine clearance.

In another study presented at the annual WTC, five-year follow-up results indicated that conversion from Neoral to Prograf resulted in significantly better renal function, as measured by serum creatinine, estimated creatinine clearance and blood urea nitrogen, as well as fewer cardiac complications in kidney transplant recipients with chronic graft dysfunction compared to those who remained on Neoral. Astellas noted that the study also found that patient and graft survival, acute rejection rates and incidence of new onset diabetes mellitus, were similar in both Neoral and Prograf patients.