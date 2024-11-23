Saturday 23 November 2024

Positive Opinion From CPMP For Abbott's Norvir

2 June 1996

Abbott Laboratories has been granted a positive scientific opinion for a European Marketing Authorization for its HIV protease inhibitor Norvir (ritonavir) for use in combination with antiretroviral nucleoside analogues for the treatment of HIV-infected adult patients with advanced or progressive immunodeficiency. The opinion comes from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency via its scientific Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products.

Abbott says that Norvir is the first HIV protease inhibitor to receive a scientific approval from the CPMP, and notes that the product is currently pending a final marketing approval by the European Commission in Brussels. The product has already been launched in the USA (Marketletter March 11). Other protease inhibitors which are already on the market include Hoffmann-La Roche's Invirase (saquinavir) and Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir).

The scientific approval is in part based on the results of a study in patients with advanced HIV infection which showed a decrease in mortality, as well as illnesses frequently encountered in HIV-infected patients, in those receiving Norvir. Norvir is the only protease inhibitor to have clinical endpoint data as part of its approval dossier, but even so little information is available beyond six months. Studies have also demonstrated a decrease in the amount of the human immunodeficiency virus measurable in the blood as well as an increase in CD4 cells in patients given Norvir.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze