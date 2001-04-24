PowderJect, GSK DNA vaccine shows promise in HBV

PowderJect Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiary PowderJect Vaccines haveannounced that a DNA vaccine, produced in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline, has provided 80% of a cohort of patients who did not respond to current commercial hepatitis B vaccines with protective immunity. The vaccine also elicited protective levels in 50% of patients who were previously non-responsive to as many as nine doses of currently-licensed vaccines. This DNA vaccine also demonstrated a highly favorable safety and reactogenicity profile in the Phase I clinical study.