PPL Clones First Mammal From Adult Cells

PPL Therapeutics has successfully cloned a female sheep, a world first,and has achieved a milestone in its bid to become the premier company supplying therapeutic and nutritional proteins using transgenic animals. The achievement is reported in Nature (February 27).
The work was carried out in collaboration with the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, and demonstrates the feasibility of taking a cell from the mammary tissue of an adult sheep, transferring its nuclear material to an egg which has had its genome removed, and implanting the egg into a surrogate mother. The first sheep to be cloned by this method, called Dolly (reportedly after Dolly Parton), has now been lambed and is genetically identical to the donor animal. Similar viable embryos have been obtained by implanting nuclei from fetal fibroblast cells into eggs.
This breakthrough, the first time that any newborn mammal has been derived from adult cells, has caused a wave of controversy among the popular press and animal rights activists. For PPL, it offers the possibility of using nuclear transfer to produce identical founder transgenic sheep and cows by introducing targeted genetic modifications into cultured cells, and transferring nuclei from those cells which exhibit the desired modification.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze