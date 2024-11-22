Pravachol Label Change Reveals MI Benefit

Bristol-Myers Squibb has been granted approval for a labeling change for its lipid-lowering drug Pravachol (pravastatin) in the USA, which draws attention to the fact that treatment with the HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor can reduce the rate of myocardial infarctions in patients with coronary disease by 67%. The product is the only one of its type to carry such labeling in the USA.
The supplemental New Drug Application was based on the results of the PLAC I and PLAC II (Marketletters passim), and the change has been made in the "clinical pharmacology" section of the labeling. The Food and Drug Administration is also reviewing data from two other trials, REGRESS and KAPS, intended to support a change to the "indications" section.
The change is an asset for Pravachol in the battle for supremacy in the anticholesterol drugs market. The current market leader, Merck & Co's Mevacor (lovastatin), does not carry this labeling but is the only drug of this type yet to be approved for slowing the progression of atherosclerosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze