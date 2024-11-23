A US District Court in New York has granted a preliminary injunction against Eli Lilly in favor of Novo Nordisk on the latter's assertion that the packaging of Lilly's Humulin insulin cartridges confuses patients and health care professionals, in violation of federal unfair competition law, and was created in bad faith (Marketletter August 12).
Lilly is ordered to cease distribution of Humulin insulin cartridge products in the USA until it changes its current labeling to ensure NN's trademarks are clearly attributed. NN is confident that the litigation will be concluded in its favor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze