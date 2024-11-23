A US District Court in New York has granted a preliminary injunction against Eli Lilly in favor of Novo Nordisk on the latter's assertion that the packaging of Lilly's Humulin insulin cartridges confuses patients and health care professionals, in violation of federal unfair competition law, and was created in bad faith (Marketletter August 12).

Lilly is ordered to cease distribution of Humulin insulin cartridge products in the USA until it changes its current labeling to ensure NN's trademarks are clearly attributed. NN is confident that the litigation will be concluded in its favor.