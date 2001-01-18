PRI claims exclusivity for generic Prozac

Pharmaceutical Resources Inc believes it will have exclusive rights tomarket a generic version of Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine) tablets in the USA for 180 days after approval on the basis of the first-to-file rule. The company has a strategic alliance with Merck KGaA giving it rights to market a generic form of the antidepressant, filed by Merck subsidiary Alphapharm in the USA.

While tablet sales of Prozac in the USA are around $65 million a year, PRI believes its fluoxetine range should be able to compete with the $2 billion of branded capsule sales prescribed in similar dosage strengths. The timing of the market launch of the product depends upon the outcome of litigation between Lilly and Alphapharm and Food and Drug Administration approval, but PRI is optimistic it may be able to launch the generic sometime between August 2001 and September 2002.