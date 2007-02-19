Thursday 21 November 2024

Proacta raises $35M to fund its PR-104 development

19 February 2007

Proacta, a clinical stage biotechnology company first founded in New Zealand, has completed a $35.0 million series B financing. The new funding will take the firm's lead compound, PR-104, through the next phase of clinical development and support the discovery and development of additional compounds.

Proacta, which has now moved its commercial operations to the USA, is developing a new generation of cancer drugs that uniquely target physiological attributes of solid tumors. It lead clinical candidate, PR-104, is a pro-drug compound that is selectively activated in hypoxic (low oxygen) cells of tumors, killing those cells as well as surrounding tumor cells ("bystander effect") which have more normal levels of oxygen. PR-104 has the potential to be less toxic and more potent than current therapies. In addition, in combination with current chemotherapy and biologic regimens, it offers the promise of improving current cancer treatments, according to the company.

The new investors are Clarus Ventures, which led the round, and Delphi Ventures. The existing investors are Alta Partners, GBS Venture Partners (Australia) and New Zealand Venture Investment Fund (NZVIF) backed-New Zealand funds No 8 Ventures and Endeavour iCap, as well as pharmaceutical companies Genentech and Roche.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze