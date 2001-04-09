Profits set to double at Japan's Eisai

Eisai of Japan expects to double its net profits to 23 billion yen($183.9 million) for the year ended March 2001, as a result of strong growth for its Alzheimer's drug Aricept (donepezil), according to the Nikkei Weekly. The firm's earlier estimate for earnings was 21 billion yen.
Citing company sources and Nikkei estimates, the newspaper says that Eisai's sales for the last financial year increased 19% to 360 billion yen, with Aricept revenues growing 9% in the USA (where it is sold by Pfizer) and 23% globally to 71 billion yen. Sales of the antiulcerant Aciphex (rabeprazole) tripled to 55 billion yen. For the year through March 2002, sales are forecast to increase 11% to 400 billion yen, while net profit is estimated at 35 billion yen, a 52% jump.
Link-up with Incyte
