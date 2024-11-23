Promise With Agouron's Viracept & Roche's Invirase

Agouron Pharmaceuticals' Viracept (nelfinavir mesylate) and Roche'sInvirase (saquinavir) have demonstrated efficacy in combination with each other and with other HIV therapies, according to data presented at the 4th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, held in Washington, USA.
In December last year, Agouron submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the protease inhibitor Viracept. The Phase II/III trial data, which formed the basis of the NDA, investigated two doses of Viracept, 500mg and 750mg, administered three times a day.
The first trial with 91 HIV-positive patients looked at Viracept as a stand-alone therapy, a second evaluated 297 patients receiving Viracept plus Bristol-Myers Squibb's Zerit (stavudine), or Zerit alone, and a third trial in 308 patients investigated the effects of Viracept plus Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) and GW's Epivir (lamivudine), or the latter two alone. Both viral load and the CD4 cell levels were measured as the primary clinical endpoints.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze