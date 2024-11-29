Friday 29 November 2024

Protein Poly & Ethicon End R&D Deal

18 December 1997

Protein Polymer Technologies has announced that its R&D agreement withEthicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has been terminated. The focus of the agreement was on the development and commercialization of tissue adhesives and sealants for wound closure and related surgical applications.

Ethicon declined to select one specific protein polymer adhesive formulation for development and regulatory approval, thus relinquishing all rights to PPTI's technology. Thomas Parmeter, chief executive of PPTI, said that the company was disappointed with the termination but added: "we know of no other technology that can deliver the same key combination of surgical adhesive properties," such as high strength and biocompatibility.

Mr Parmeter said that the company will now begin discussions with potential partners and noted that the firm had retained a good overall relationship with J&J.

