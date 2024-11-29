Protein Poly & Ethicon End R&D Deal

Protein Polymer Technologies has announced that its R&D agreement withEthicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has been terminated. The focus of the agreement was on the development and commercialization of tissue adhesives and sealants for wound closure and related surgical applications.
Ethicon declined to select one specific protein polymer adhesive formulation for development and regulatory approval, thus relinquishing all rights to PPTI's technology. Thomas Parmeter, chief executive of PPTI, said that the company was disappointed with the termination but added: "we know of no other technology that can deliver the same key combination of surgical adhesive properties," such as high strength and biocompatibility.
Mr Parmeter said that the company will now begin discussions with potential partners and noted that the firm had retained a good overall relationship with J&J.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze