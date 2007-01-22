Proteome granted European stroke diagnostic patent

UK-based Proteome Sciences has received a notice of intention to grant European Patent Application Number 00979665.7, which relates to methods of diagnosing stroke by measuring the levels of heart fatty acid binding protein and/or brain fatty acid binding protein, two of Proteome Sciences' proprietary biomarkers discovered in the blood of stroke patients.
This novel role for FABPs was discovered by scientists at Switzerland's University of Geneva in collaboration with Proteome Sciences. The two parties have subsequently worked together to validate their utility for diagnosing and monitoring the progression of stroke, which has additionally resulted in the discovery of further protein biomarkers, all of which are subject to patent applications in the major jurisdictions including the USA, Europe and the Far East, from which combinations of stroke markers will be used to make panels for stroke diagnosis and prognosis.
