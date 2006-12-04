Protherics to take over Roche's digitalis antidote business

UK-based biopharmaceutical firm Protherics says that it has received marketing rights to Digitalis Antidote, a treatment for digitalis poisoning, from Swiss drug major Roche. The company added that the deal is part of an overall agreement between the two firms that will seek to replace the agent with Protherics' own DigiFab product from early 2007.

Protherics said that it would work with Roche to facilitate the smooth market transition from its drug, which is currently approved in France, Germany and Switzerland, to DigiFab which holds US Food and Drug administration approval for the treatment of digoxin toxicity or overdose. The Brentwood-headquartered company said that European marketing authorization for DigiFab would be sought, with the aim of making it available early next year.