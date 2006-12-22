QED claims to meet UK govt

QED Consulting, the UK-based developers of the QED Bio-Entrepreneur School, claims that its project meets the requirements of the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Gordon Brown, for the encouragement of bio-scientific enterprise in the country. The Nottingham-headquartered firm is offering 30 free places on its February 28-29 course, in partnership with the BioCity Nottingham center.
Martijn Mugge, a spokesman for the firm, said: "the Chancellor talks of transforming our strength in scientific research into successful products and jobs. This school is just one contribution to what Gordon Brown refers to as developing our commericial flexibility and our level of creativity and entrepreneurship in the bioscience sector." Details of the QED event in Nottingham can be found on-line at: www.bioentrepreneur.com.
