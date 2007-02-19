Qiagen's income up 14.4% to $19.5M

Dutch molecular diagnostics company Qiagen NV says that, for the fourth quarter of 2006, its net income was $19.5 million, up 15.4% on the $16.9 million it earned in the comparable period in 2005.
Qiagen explained that the rise in profits had been driven by an increase in its revenue, up 21% to $125.9 million, adding that this was a result of the improved performance of its consumable and instrumentation businesses, which grew 17% and 19%, respectively.
Analysts at Lehman Brothers said that, despite the improved fourth quarter, Qiagen's 2007 revenue guidance in the $518.0 million to $535.0 million range and predicted earnings per share of between $0.60 and $0.63, was subdued reflecting of higher anticipated R&D costs following the acquisition of Genaco (Marketletter November 6, 2006).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze